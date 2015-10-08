JAKARTA Oct 8 Frustrated Indonesians are using
a new mobile app to give their sleepy bureaucrats a wake-up
call, demanding immediate fixes for persistently shoddy public
services in the capital of the world's fourth-most populous
country.
President Joko Widodo has grown exasperated with Indonesia's
bureaucrats over delays to road and port projects crucial to
reviving an economy growing at its slowest in six years, and
which have fuelled impatience among investors.
The public surveillance app, which has won backing from
Jakarta city authorities, lets residents post online photographs
of problems ranging from potholes in roads to broken traffic
lights, in an effort to spur action.
"Jakarta has a lot of problems and these problems inspired
us to complain, using social media," said Rama Raditya, chief
executive of the company that developed the app, Qlue, which has
drawn 80,000 users since its launch eight months ago.
Jakarta this year topped a list of 78 cities afflicted with
the world's worst traffic congestion. The city of 10 million
also suffers annual floods and pollution that rank among the
worst in Southeast Asia.
Indonesians number among the world's most voracious users of
social media, a phenomenon that Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahja
Purnama has embraced, to keep public servants on their toes.
"What's for sure is that if the bureaucrats don't respond,
we will fire them," said Purnama, who has ordered city
authorities to act on complaints made through the app.
As many as 90 percent of complaints are now followed up,
city officials told Reuters, against 30 percent when the app was
launched.
"We believe that information and technology will help to
slash bureaucracy, and that is what Qlue is aimed at," said
Setiaji, head of Jakarta Smart City Program, which the
government set up to respond to social media complaints.
He has only one name, like many Indonesians.
Some residents say the app, which uses images and Google
Maps to pinpoint the location and nature of a problem, can be
cumbersome. But others say it forces the city to act faster.
"Now people don't have to make bundles of reports," said
user Irawan Endro Prasetyo, who complained about a broken
traffic light, which was fixed within a day.
Raditya said he hoped to roll out the app to other cities in
the archipelago of 250 million people, but did not elaborate.
Smartphone use is growing in Indonesia, where research firm
Canalys estimates fewer than a third of citizens use the
devices.
