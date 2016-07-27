JAKARTA, July 27 Indonesia's president on
Wednesday appointed World Bank managing director Sri Mulyani
Indrawati as the country's new finance minister, among a wider
cabinet reshuffle aimed at increasing the effectiveness of his
team.
Former Indonesian army general Wiranto will replace Luhut
Pandjaitan as the chief security minister. The trade, energy and
industry ministers are also among those who will be replaced.
Sri Mulyani served as finance minister under the former
president, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.
The new cabinet, which will be inaugurated later on
Wednesday, will include at least one member of Indonesia's
second-largest political party, Golkar.
