* Govt to build $174 bln infrastructure projects
* 5 top firms average EBITDA growth above 20 pct
* Shares of 5 top firms have risen 23 pct on avg in 2013
* Industry hurt by pricing wars, falling rupiah
By Janeman Latul and Fathiya Dahrul
JAKARTA, Aug 26 Indonesia may lose
three-quarters of its power cable makers in the next two to
three years as thin margins drive weaker players to accept
buyouts, leaving a handful of larger companies to feed the
fast-growing economy's electricity demand.
Cable industry revenues in Southeast Asia's biggest economy
rose to around $2.5 billion last year, up 20 percent from a year
earlier but still tiny compared with larger emerging market such
as China or India.
Indonesia has earmarked $174 billion for infrastructure
development over the next 12 years, and about 40 percent of that
will go to building power and energy projects in the
power-starved archipelago where nearly a quarter of the
population lacks basic electricity.
But there are more than 20 major Indonesian cable makers
battling for a slice of the market, pushing down margins. The
sliding rupiah currency, which hit a four-year low last week,
adds to the strain because these companies must buy copper and
aluminum, priced in U.S. dollars.
"It's a dog fight," Heru Gondokusumo, chief executive
officer of cable maker PT Voksel Electric told
Reuters. "The growth is there but if things stay like this then
we should see a consolidation among market players over the next
two to three years."
Net margins across the industry soared to an average of
around 5 to 6 percent last year from 2 to 3 percent five years
ago, according to two industry experts. But they have fallen
back this year due to a price war. Some smaller companies have
recorded margins as low as 2 percent.
RAMPING UP
Gondokusumo said Indonesia's demand for power is typically
double the rate of economic growth, which is expected to clock
in at about 6 percent this year.
"Therefore, despite the fierce competition, we plan to
increase our copper and aluminium cable production capacity to
meet the rising demand," he said.
Voksel is the market leader in aluminium-based cable and is
planning to increase its annual capacity to 30,000 tonnes next
year, up 25 percent from 2013. The company is also planning to
increase the production capacity of its copper-based cable to
12,000 tonnes per month, up 60 percent from current levels.
With an operating margin of 9.8 percent - the highest among
Indonesia's six publicly listed cable makers - analysts say PT
Voksel is in a prime position to succeed. It supplies the
majority of power cables to state utility PT Perusahaan Listrik
Negara, making it one of the biggest cable makers in the
country.
Madjid Abdillah, an equity analyst from state-owned rating
agency PT Pefindo, said he expects Voksel and PT KMI Wire and
Metal to be among perhaps six winners as the industry
consolidates over the next few years.
"Their balance sheet, debt and liquidity are sound and the
domestic demand is expected to grow around 20 percent annually
so they should at least grow 15 percent a year," he said.
Among Indonesia's listed cable companies, KMI's operating
margin trails only Voksel's, at 8.9 percent.
Other likely winners include PT Supreme Cable Manufacturing
& Commerce, the nation's biggest cable maker by
revenue, which has a strong foothold in the private sector.
"Efficiency is the key to survive, the demand will rise
despite the (fact that) pricing is tight," said Nicodemus M.
Trisnadi, finance director at Supreme Cable.
CLOSELY HELD
Indonesia's top five cable firms, including Voksel, recorded
an annual average of 21 percent growth in earning before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) over the
last five years, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, the
highest among their Asia emerging market peers including China
and India.
Shares in the five major cable firms have risen 23 percent
on average so far in 2013 compared with a 3 percent fall for the
main Jakarta Index.
But investors have limited opportunity to get into these
stocks, which are dominated by insiders. Voksel's Gondokusumo
said his company plans to increase market float and, hopefully,
trading volume by splitting the stock later this year.
"The cable industry finally revived after the 1998 financial
crisis, which had pushed some of the companies to the brink of
bankruptcy," said Jemmy Paul, an equity fund manager at
Jakarta-based PT Sucorinvest Asset Management.
"I think the valuation is still cheap now so there's still a
lot room to grow. The problem is the shares ownership still
spread among old investors and most of them think that the best
strategy is to hold on to it because it's a value stock."
The Nursalim family, which owns many businesses from tires
to property and retail, controls PT KMI Wire and Metal while
Voksel is controlled by a Malaysian coal magnate Dato' Low Tuck
Kwong who owns coal miner PT Bayan Resources.
"Our net margin is shrinking to 5 percent this year from 5.5
percent in 2012," said Asep Kusno, a director at KMI, which is
planning to produce around 29,000 tonnes of cables in 2013, up
16 percent from last year.
KMI's production estimate represents around 4 percent of the
total domestic output in 2013, which the Indonesian Cable
Producers Association predicts will reach 550,000 tonnes, a 10
percent increase from 2012.
(Additional Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in JAKARTA and
Khettiya Jittapong in BANGKOK; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and
Emily Kaiser)