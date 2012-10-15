* Sept car sales up 28 pct yr/yr, 34 pct mth/mth
* Rising middle class, low rates behind strong 2012 sales
* Motor show gives Sept figures an extra boost
By Rieka Rahadiana
JAKARTA, Oct 15 Indonesia's car sales jumped 28
percent in September to return to near record monthly numbers,
as strong growth this year driven by a rising middle class and
low interest rates got an extra boost in the wake of the
country's annual motor show.
Vehicle sales -- a key indicator of domestic consumer
spending -- have surged since April, also helped by comparisons
with a weak year in 2011 when an earthquake and tsunami in Japan
resulted in supply disruptions.
September sales were 102,111 vehicles, up 28 percent from a
year earlier and climbing 34 percent from August, according to
data from the Indonesia Automotive Industry Association.
They hit a record of 102,512 in July though growth in August
had slowed substantially as the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday
resulted in fewer working days.
"The increase in September was a combination of carry over
in August and indent from new products during the Indonesia
motor show. October will determine whether the sales continue
picking up or slowing down," said Juniman, chief economist at
Bank Internasional Indonesia.
"Car makers are adjusting to the recent global economic
situation by moving to emerging markets such as Indonesia, China
and India," he said.
Sales gains were led by Toyota Motor Corp, Daihatsu
Motor Co Ltd and Mitsubishi Motors Corp, the
association said although it did not provide an immediate
breakdown.
New requirements for higher downpayments did not have much
of an impact on sales in September but may do in October, said
Juniman, who expects industry-wide annual sales to reach 1.06
million vehicles this year.
Southeast Asia's biggest economy saw exports and imports
fall the most in three years in August, suggesting weakening
third quarter growth.
Even so, the World Bank has revised its forecast for
Indonesia's economic growth in 2012 to 6.1 percent, from a
previous forecast of 6.0 percent. It said that 2013 growth would
be 6.3 percent against a 6.4 percent previous forecast.
Following is a table of car sales in 2011-2012, based on
data from the association.
Month Volume m/m y/y
(cars)
Sept 102,111 33.6 27.9
Aug* 76,445 -25.4 4.3
Jul 102,512 0.8 15.1
Jun 101,746 6.5 45.0
May* 95,536 9.6 56.5
Apr* 87,144 -0.9 43.5
Mar* 87,919 1.7 7.0
Feb 86,482 13.2 24.3
Jan* 76,427 -4.9 3.3
Dec 80,325 18.7 14.7
Nov 67,655 -21.6 -2.3
Oct 86,345 8.2 24.8
Sep 79,832 8.9 62.4
Aug 73,279 -17.7 13.2
*official revisions
