JAKARTA, April 25 Indonesian vehicle sale are
likely to ease slightly this year to 1-1.05 million because of
an expected cut in fuel subsidies and higher downpayment
requirements for sharia loans, a top Indonesian industry
official said on Thursday.
"Most likely, sales will be smaller than last year. Around 1
to 1.05 million, or less than 1 million if something dramatic
happens," said Johnny Darmawan, CEO of Toyota Astra Motor and
also vice chairman of Gaikindo (Indonesian Automotive Industry
Association).
Indonesia's total vehicle sales were a record 1.1 million
last year.
Separately, the head of banking-to-autos holding company PT
Astra International Tbk, Prijono Sugiarto, said the
company has raised its capital expenditure budget 20 percent to
15.5 trillion rupiah ($1.60 billion) or 20 percent higher from
the same period last year. The increase will go towards the
company's expansion in toll roads and ports.
($1 = 9,717.5 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rieka Rahardiana and Fathiya Dahrul, Writing by
Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)