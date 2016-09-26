JAKARTA, Sept 26 Indonesia has abolished its
quota system for cattle imports, allowing firms to bring in the
livestock as long as they commit to the country's breeding
programme, the trade minister said on Monday.
Three livestock firms have been granted approval so far to
bring in a combined total of up to 300,000 cattle through to the
end of 2018 in Indonesia.
The companies will also have to bring in one breeding cattle
for every five feeder cattle, minister Enggartiasto Lukita told
reporters.
"If they want to import, they will likely be allowed to,
provided they import breeding (cattle) because this country
needs a population," the minister said.
