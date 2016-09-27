(Adds Australian comment)
By Bernadette Christina Munthe
JAKARTA, Sept 26 Indonesia has abolished its
quota system for cattle imports, allowing companies to ship in
livestock provided that they commit to the country's domestic
breeding programme, the trade minister said on Monday.
Virtually all of Indonesia's cattle is shipped from
Australia in trade that was worth nearly $600 million last year,
but the Southeast Asian nation is restricting imports and
pushing buyers to breed their own livestock inside the country
to reduce its dependence on imports.
A trade rule introduced in August stipulates that one of
every six imported cattle must be for breeding purposes.
"It's gone. There are no more quotas," Trade Minister
Enggartiasto Lukita told reporters on Monday.
"If (companies) want to import, they will likely be allowed
to, provided they import breeding (cattle) because this country
needs a (cattle) population."
So far three companies have been granted approval to import
a combined total of 300,000 feeder cattle through to the end of
2018, Lukita said, and more are expected. The companies had
agreed to import 60,000 cattle for breeding, he added.
The ministry has said it expects Indonesia to import about
700,000 cattle for slaughter in 2017.
The Indonesian Feedlotter Association is unhappy with the
new rule, saying it is unfeasible because feedlots would quickly
fill with breeding cattle and calves, leaving insufficient room
to accommodate cattle for slaughter.
"They will be uneconomical in no time," the association's
executive director, Johny Liano, told Reuters.
Liano said the industry could only afford to set aside 20
percent of their feedlots for breeding purposes and that
breeding cattle take up five times more space than cattle for
slaughter.
Indonesia's feedlots have a total capacity for up to 350,000
cattle for slaughter, Liano said.
Australian cattle exporters said the ratio of feeder cattle
to breeder cattle may mean exports fall from the previous system
of quotas.
"The reaction has been a bit bombastic within Australia. A
feeder animal has different requirements and takes up much less
room than a breeder and so I'm cautious this will be a benefit
to Australian exporters," said an executive at a livestock
exporter, who declined to be named as he is not authorised to
talk to the media.
Australia's chief commodity forecaster earlier this month
forecast live cattle exports to Indonesia at just 600,000 head
of cattle.
Since coming to power in October 2014, President Joko Widodo
has curbed or delayed imports of raw sugar, beef and cattle,
corn and rice, but the result has often been food shortages,
volatile prices and worried investors.
Among efforts to stabilise meat prices, which have climbed
as a result of the beef and cattle import restrictions,
Indonesia has begun looking to import meat and cattle from
different sources, including buffalo meat from India.
(Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Mark Potter and David
Goodman and Christian Schmollinger)