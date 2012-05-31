JAKARTA May 31 Indonesia's central bank said on
Thursday it is proposing to cap single ownership in the
country's banks at a maximum 40 percent for new investment, from
up to 99 percent currently.
Halim Alamsyah, the central bank deputy governor responsible
for banking supervision, told analysts on a conference call that
individuals or families can only own up to 30 percent of local
lenders while financial institutions can own up to 40 percent.
"This new regulation will only hold for new initiatives, new
investment...there will not be a retroactive regulation," said
Alamsyah.
The rule, if it goes ahead, could scupper a $7.3 billion bid
by Singapore's DBS Group Holdings for Indonesia's Bank
Danamon.