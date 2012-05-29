JAKARTA May 29 Bank Indonesia will start issuing dollar term deposits in two weeks to help stabilise the rupiah, central bank Governor Darmin Nasution told a news conference on Tuesday.

The central bank on Monday said it had no intention of implementing new capital controls but was studying other options to manage rupiah and dollar liquidity, as investors dumped riskier emerging market assets like the rupiah and fled to the safety of the dollar.

The rupiah traded as weak as 9,550 to the dollar in early dealing on Monday, a drop of nearly 3 percent from Friday's indicative level, one Jakarta-based currency trader said.

The deposits would be in tenors of seven days to one month. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Matthew Bigg & Kim Coghill)