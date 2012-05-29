JAKARTA May 29 Bank Indonesia will start
issuing dollar term deposits in two weeks to help stabilise the
rupiah, central bank Governor Darmin Nasution told a news
conference on Tuesday.
The central bank on Monday said it had no intention of
implementing new capital controls but was studying other options
to manage rupiah and dollar liquidity, as investors dumped
riskier emerging market assets like the rupiah and fled to the
safety of the dollar.
The rupiah traded as weak as 9,550 to the dollar in
early dealing on Monday, a drop of nearly 3 percent from
Friday's indicative level, one Jakarta-based currency trader
said.
The deposits would be in tenors of seven days to one month.
