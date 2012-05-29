* Rupiah skids amid emerging market sell-off

* Local shortage of U.S. dollars adds to strains

* C.bank to offer dollar deposits

* Markets sceptical move will stabilise rupiah (Updates with cbank, analyst comments)

By Aditya Suharmoko

JAKARTA, May 29 Indonesia's central bank moved to stem its sliding currency on Tuesday, as the rupiah tumbled 2.5 percent to its lowest since 2009.

The rupiah recovered some of the day's sharp losses after Bank Indonesia said it will start issuing dollar term deposits in an effort to relieve a local scarcity of the U.S. currency.

Global investors spooked by Europe's debt crisis have been dumping riskier emerging market assets and fleeing to the safety of the dollar, but a lack of dollar liquidity has prevented some investors from liquidating their Indonesian assets.

"We expect more jawboning bouts on FX measures, though draconian steps or controls are unlikely," said Radhika Rao, an economist at Forecastweb in Singapore, when asked about what the central bank may do next to relieve pressure on the rupiah.

The central bank said there are limited market instruments for currency hedging and has said it is studying other options to manage rupiah and dollar liquidity, in a country where shallow markets and high foreign ownership can magnify price swings.

Bank Indonesia said the latest move was aimed at encouraging local banks to place dollars into the central bank. Governor Darmin Nasution said Indonesian banks have $43 billion in cash and other instruments but were reluctant to do inter-bank trading, preferring to place dollars overseas.

The recent investor exodus has been in contrast to a buying binge in the last three years, when foreigners piled into Southeast Asia's largest economy, betting correctly it would be promoted by ratings agencies to coveted investment grade status.

"The currency weakening is not because of a mistake in Indonesia's macroeconomic policy. This is because of Europe creating negative sentiment...don't panic too much, our conditions are healthy," said deputy central bank governor Hartadi A. Sarwono.

RUPIAH SAGS

Despite suspected central bank intervention on Tuesday, the rupiah fell 2.5 percent in spot markets to 9,550 to the dollar, the lowest since November 2009, hit by foreign banks' selling and month-end dollar demand from local companies.

Bank Indonesia was spotted offering dollars in the spot market at 9,450 and 9,500, dealers said.

The currency edged back up to 9,380 per dollar by 1015 GMT, though many analysts remained unimpressed by the central bank measures to prop up the worst performing emerging Asian currency this year.

Selling of Indonesian stocks, bonds and the rupiah currency has intensified in recent weeks in line with other Asian assets as Europe's deepening debt crisis and cooling global growth prompt investors to head for the exits.

Foreigners have sold a net $650 million of Indonesian shares this month, taking their total investments in 2012 down to just around $300 million. They also sold a net 4.2 trillion rupiah ($452 million) of Indonesian government bonds this month.

But domestic factors may also be creating a downdraft for the rupiah, with some investors discouraged by slow progress on economic reforms, potential restrictions on the mining sector and the inability of the government to tackle its swelling subsidy bills.

Jakarta's plans for a possible bank ownership cap have also raised eyebrows, casting doubts on a $7.3 billion bid by Singapore's DBS Group for Bank Danamon.

TACTICAL MOVE?

"This is a tactical move by the BI to reclaim FX management credibility. It doesn't amount to a structural policy shift to improve external accounts on a lasting basis. The success of this measure also depends on the kinds of rates they would actually be paying," said Aninda Mitra, economist at ANZ Singapore.

The deposits, in tenors of seven days to one month, will be issued in two weeks, and Nasution said the rates would be "as competitive" as market rates.

On Tuesday, one-month dollar/rupiah non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) rose as much as 1.2 percent to 9,725, after climbing on Friday to 9,780, the highest since late September 2009, as investors hedge the currency.

Indonesian banks send around $2 billion to offshore markets on a daily basis, while dollar liquidity onshore is between $400 and $500 million, the central bank said.

In September 2011, during a similar big shakeout in global financial markets, traders said Bank Indonesia sold up to $800 million a day for about a week during a period of acute stress in the onshore market.

The central bank more than doubled its foreign reserves in recent years to give it firepower against the risk of a reversal in capital flows, though the reserves have fallen this month to around $113 billion, from $116 billion in April.

"The (deposit) policy can be BI's ammunition to intervene in the rupiah. If the rupiah is under pressure, then BI can use the money instead of using forex reserves ... By issuing dollar term deposits, BI could ease panic in the market," said Juniman, an economist at Bank Internasional Indonesia in Jakarta. (Addtional reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma, Rieka Rahadiana and Andjarsari Paramaditha in JAKARTA, and Jongwoo Cheon and Kevin Plumberg in SINGAPORE; Editing by Neil Chatterjee & Kim Coghill)