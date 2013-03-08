(Adds background, inflation comment)
JAKARTA, March 8 Indonesian exports will likely
improve in the second half of this year due to stronger economic
growth in China and Singapore, a deputy governor of the central
bank said on Friday.
Bank Indonesia left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at
a record low 5.75 percent on Thursday, saying it expected price
pressures to ease after inflation hit a 20-month high in
February.
"We expect exports will improve in the second half ... there
are several indicators that we are watching, like China, our
main trading partner that are improving. The economic indicators
in Singapore have also improved," Halim Alamsyah told reporters.
In January, the trade deficit narrowed to $170 billion from
a revised $190 billion for December. Exports shrank 1.2 percent
for a year earlier, while imports rose 6.8 percent.
The rupiah currency has been under pressure since last year
because of the country's trade and current account deficits.
Alamsyah also said inflation remained at a "tolerable level"
within the bank's target range of 3.5-5.5 percent.
Indonesia's headline inflation rate picked up to 5.31
percent in January on-year from 4.57 percent in December, but
the core inflation rate was little changed at 4.29 percent.
(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing
by Richard Borsuk & Kim Coghill)