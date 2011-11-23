JAKARTA Nov 23 Indonesia's cement sales growth, an indicator for the strength of Southeast Asia's largest economy, may slow to between 4 to 5 percent in 2012, down from 16 percent this year, Indonesia's biggest cement maker PT Semen Gresik Tbk said on Wednesday.

The firm's CEO Dwi Soetjipto said the easing demand would come as weaker global growth hit domestic spending, which has so far seen little impact from a slowing world economy.

Cement sales rose 52 percent in September from a year ago due to increasing property and infrastructure building. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)