By Hidayat Setiaji and Fransiska Nangoy
JAKARTA, Jan 31 Indonesia's central bank will
accept variable rates offered by participants of its auctions
starting on Feb. 1, a move it said will strengthen its monetary
operations.
The move will help ensure that the rates Bank Indonesia (BI)
pays to absorb market liquidity in auctions reflect market
rates, Juda Agung, its executive director of economic and
monetary policy, told reporters on Tuesday.
Agung said the measure is part of BI's efforts to make sure
that the market has enough liquidity to steer banks to more
quickly reduce their lending rates in line with BI's benchmark
rate cuts.
"We hope this will strengthen our monetary policy
transmission to short-term market rates," he said.
Last year, BI cut its benchmark interest rate
six times, by a total of 150 basis points, but banks have been
slow in following with trims in their lending rates.
Bankers said liquidity was tight near the end of last year
and they worried about potential bad debts. Some banks raised
deposit rates to attract more clients.
On Tuesday, bankers welcomed BI's measure.
The move is positive and will mean auctions "reflect market
levels and give room for adaptation of market liquidity," I Made
Budhi Artha, head of global market and corporate treasury at
Maybank Indonesia, told Reuters.
He said he was informed variable rates will be used in
tenders of monetary instruments with maturities of longer than
one week.
AMPLE LIQUIDITY
The measure will bring auction rates down in the short term
because "market liquidity is currently ample", Artha said.
In August 2015, BI changed its auction mechanism to offer
fixed rates instead of getting bids from participants to support
the then-shaky rupiah. (reut.rs/2kMwT65)
At the time, BI said that by controlling auction rates, it
could absorb excess short-term liquidity and prevent its use to
speculate against the rupiah.
So far this year, the rupiah has strengthened 1 percent
against the dollar.
Last year, the currency gained 2.6 percent, the third best
performance among Asian currencies after the Japanese yen and
Taiwanese dollar.
In November, BI Governor Agus Martowardojo said it plans to
give banks more leeway in meeting reserve requirements this
year, a move that will let a bank absorb a temporary liquidity
shock by itself and not spur excessive volatility in market
rates.
