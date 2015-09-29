JAKARTA, Sept 29 There is room for Indonesia's central bank to cut interest rates if inflation falls, the deputy governor of Bank Indonesia, Perry Warjiyo, said on Tuesday.

"If we are looking at domestic factors alone, if inflation falls and to support growth, there is room (to cut rates)," Warjiyo said.

"But if we look at global conditions and the pressure on the rupiah, Bank Indonesia still need to remains prudent."

Bank Indonesia hopes a new stimulus package will boost supply of foreign exchange in the domestic market, reducing the need for it to intervene to support the rupiah, he added. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)