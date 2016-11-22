JAKARTA Nov 22 Indonesia's central bank will
introduce rules next year to enhance its monetary operations and
the efficiency of the country's payment systems, its governor
said on Tuesday.
Bank Indonesia (BI) will launch a new mechanism for
commercial banks' reserve requirement ratio, to give them more
flexibility in managing liquidity, Governor Agus Martowardojo
told the central bank's annual bankers' dinner.
Under present reserve rules, commercial banks in Indonesia
need to keep 6.5 percent of their total rupiah deposits at the
central bank on a daily basis. If the rules are amended so that
there isn't a daily requirement, the banks could find it easier
to manage their funds.
