JAKARTA, Sept 9 Indonesia central bank governor
said further monetary policy easing in September or October was
a possibility.
"If the data support it, we will take a looser monetary
position at September or October's policy meeting," Agus
Martowardojo told reporters on Friday.
Meanwhile, he said loan growth in 2017 would be around 11
percent if parliament approves 5.1 percent of GDP growth assumed
in the state budget. The central bank earlier this week
estimated 12.7 percent of loan growth next year.
