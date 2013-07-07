By Rieka Rahadiana and Randy Fabi
JAKARTA, July 8
JAKARTA, July 8 Indonesian vegetable seller Ade
is feeling the pinch from the surging inflation rate in
Southeast Asia's largest economy. He pays twice as much for his
supplies, while his customers at a local market in the capital
are buying less.
"My income is diminishing. Most of my customers are
complaining about the prices, but what can I do?" said Ade, who
like many Indonesians goes by one name.
Indonesia is facing its highest inflation rate in years
after fuel prices were increased on June 22 to deal with the
budget and current account deficits that were putting pressure
on the country's currency, the rupiah.
This week sees the start of the Muslim fasting month of
Ramadan, which could add to inflationary pressure as consumer
demand usually grows ahead of celebrations at the end of the
period. Indonesia has the biggest Muslim population in the
world.
Inflation is expected to climb to the highest level in more
than four years in July, dampening consumption and hurting
businesses' like Ade's.
The central bank expects headline inflation to accelerate to
as much as 7.5 percent in July from 5.9 percent last month as
the full impact of last month's fuel price hike is felt. That
would be the highest inflation rate since March 2009.
The new central bank governor, Agus Martowardojo, is acting
boldly to try to contain the inflationary impact on Indonesia,
which has had annual economic growth of more than 6 percent for
years -- and expects that level again this year.
Within three weeks of taking over as the head of Bank
Indonesia (BI), the former finance minister shocked the markets
twice in three days.
In a late night announcement on June 11, the central bank
lifted its overnight deposit facility rate, known as FASBI, by
25 basis points to 4.25 percent.
Two days later in the first monetary policy meeting with
Martowardojo as governor, BI stunned the market again by lifting
its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 6 percent. It was the
first Asian central bank to raise its benchmark rate since 2011.
Before the June 13 meeting, all analysts polled by Reuters had
expected the rate to remain unchanged.
"His policies so far, they are good. He was bold in raising
the rates, FASBI and BI rate, in advance," said a Jakarta-based
bond strategist who wished not to be named because he was not
authorized to speak to the media.
SURPRISE MOVES
Martowardojo, a respected career banker regarded as a fiscal
conservative, continued his streak of surprises last week.
The Dutch-born central bank governor issued a rare late
night statement on Tuesday, saying the central bank would
"strengthen its policy mix as a pre-emptive measure against
rising inflation" at the monetary policy committee to be held on
July 11.
Analysts viewed those comments as a signal that the central
bank will again raise the benchmark interest rate and
possibly the overnight deposit facility rate.
There is some concern that BI, which last year emphasized
supporting the growth rate, might be doing too much too soon.
While the intentions are good, "to some extent, BI looks a
bit in a panic," said Josua Pardede, economist at Bank
Internasional Indonesia in Jakarta.
On Friday, Martowardojo went out of his way to prepare the
market for news that Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves in
June had fallen below $100 billion for the first time since
2011.
First, he organised a last-minute private meeting of at
least 10 economists and analysts at his Jakarta office to
address any concerns over Indonesia's forex reserves.
"We were invited to discuss macro indicator assumptions for
the year of 2014, external account pressure and forex reserves,"
said Wisnu Wardana, economist at CIMB Niaga in Jakarta, who
attended the private meeting.
Then shortly after finishing the impromptu meeting with
economists, Martowardojo addressed the media in a rare late
night press conference to announce foreign exchange reserves had
fallen to $98.1 billion.
Journalists covering the central bank for years said it was
unprecedented to hold a press conference less than a week before
a monetary policy committee meeting.
And it seems, more late night surprises could be in store
from Martowardojo, who typically works 15 hour days and is known
to hold meetings at 2 a.m.
"It's our commitment to become more transparent with the
market and the public. With this type of direct communication
with the market, they can get more such updates," the
57-year-old central bank governor, whose term ends May 2018,
told reporters late Friday.
