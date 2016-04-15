JAKARTA, April 15 Indonesia's central bank said on Friday its move to change what it uses as a policy benchmark will be followed by measures to deepen the market, including more money market instruments.

"We currently have instruments of 5-, 10-, and 20-year bonds. But there's nothing for 1-, 2-month or 1-, 2-week. Instruments available are only BI's," Bank Indonesia Senior Deputy Governor Mirza Adityaswara told a press conference.

"That is why last week, the Finance Ministry, Bank Indonesia, and the Financial Services Authority created a forum to deepen the market. We have to create more instruments," he added, without giving any details.

Last week, BI Governor Agus Martowardojo said the central bank will encourage banks to trade more promissory notes and other derivatives through several measures due to be issued soon. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)