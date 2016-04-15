JAKARTA, April 15 Indonesia's central bank said
on Friday its move to change what it uses as a policy benchmark
will be followed by measures to deepen the market, including
more money market instruments.
"We currently have instruments of 5-, 10-, and 20-year
bonds. But there's nothing for 1-, 2-month or 1-, 2-week.
Instruments available are only BI's," Bank Indonesia Senior
Deputy Governor Mirza Adityaswara told a press conference.
"That is why last week, the Finance Ministry, Bank
Indonesia, and the Financial Services Authority created a forum
to deepen the market. We have to create more instruments," he
added, without giving any details.
Last week, BI Governor Agus Martowardojo said the central
bank will encourage banks to trade more promissory notes and
other derivatives through several measures due to be issued
soon.
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri
Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)