JAKARTA, April 12 Indonesia's central bank is
communicating with financial markets onshore and overseas about
a possible change in its benchmark interest rate policy, its
senior deputy governor Mirza Adityaswara told Reuters.
"Please wait for a formal explanation on Friday," he said on
Tuesday.
"The main point is what will be applied is based on global
best practice of central banks' monetary operation," he added,
without providing details.
Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Bank Indonesia will adopt
the seven-day reverse repurchase rate as its benchmark rate
instead of the current reference rate, which is not used
directly in money markets.
