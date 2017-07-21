Indonesia c.bank gov denies policy disagreement led to long meeting

JAKARTA, July 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank governor Agus Martowardojo said on Friday that an unusually long policy meeting a day earlier was not because of policy disagreements but due to discussions on global and national economic matters.

Asked whether there had been disagreements between members of the board of governors, Martowardojo said: "No, nothing like that, we were just discussing economic developments nationally and globally."

Bank Indonesia held its monthly policy meeting on Wednesday and Thursday, but instead of releasing its policy decision on Thursday afternoon, as it usually does, it was not announced until nearly midnight.

The BI board decided to keep the benchmark interest rate un unchanged, as economists had widely expected. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Ed Davies and Kim COghill)