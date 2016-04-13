(Removes word "adopt" in sixth paragraph)

* Bank Indonesia to adopt 7-day reverse repo as new benchmark - sources

* Change may take effect in August - sources

* Formal announcement due Friday

* A benchmark change would not impact liquidity - analyst

By Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri Suroyo

JAKARTA, April 12 Indonesia's central bank will announce on Friday a change to its benchmark policy rate, that is likely to result in the seven-day reverse repo replacing the current reference rate, sources at the central bank and market participants told Reuters late on Tuesday.

An official at Bank Indonesia (BI) who is involved in the discussion told Reuters the central bank has decided to adopt the reverse repo rate as the new benchmark.

Market participants who were briefed by BI about that plan on Monday confirmed it, and say BI is likely to implement it in August.

A spokesman for the central bank said he could not confirm what the new benchmark rate would be.

BI's Senior Deputy Governor Mirza Adityaswara said the bank is currently still consulting onshore and offshore markets about the plan, but did not divulge details. He said "the main point is what will be applied is based on global best practice of central banks' monetary operation."

Earlier on Tuesday, Bloomberg quoted unnamed sources as saying Bank Indonesia (BI) will ditch the current reference rate and use a new one to enhance the effectiveness of its policy changes to influence markets.

In an auction on Monday, BI sold contracts for a one-week reverse repo at a rate of 5.50 percent.

The current BI's benchmark rate is 6.75 percent and it is not tied to money markets. The central bank has cut that rate by 75 basis points this year.

BI now also uses two other rates to affect the overnight money market: the rate it gives banks for their deposits at the central bank, which is currently 4.75 percent, and rate it charges for borrowings, now 7.25 percent.

Trinh Nguyen, an economist with investment bank Natixis in Hong Kong, said that if BI switches to a new benchmark, it will be a change in communication tools.

While such a move would have "no meaning in terms of liquidity conditions", it might be "a way for the central bank to pave the road for further lending rate cuts," she wrote in a note.

At its last policy meeting, BI said it will be careful in making another policy rate move and that its focus is to transmit easing moves to the financial markets, so the country's interest rates can be lowered to aid growth. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)