* New benchmark to become effective on Aug 19

* Many banks have not followed suit after c.bank rate cuts

* BI Gov: Benchmark change does not change our policy stance

* It's the 'right time' for new benchmark - deputy BI gov

By Gayatri Suroyo and Hidayat Setiaji

JAKARTA, April 15 Indonesia's central bank announced it will use the seven-day reverse repurchase rate as its benchmark policy rate, starting Aug. 19, in a bid to better guide market rates.

Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Agus Martowardojo said in a teleconference from Washington on Friday that the change will help deepen the country's inter-bank market and guide the money market rates from overnight to 12-month tenure.

"This strengthening of the monetary operation does not change our current policy stance," Martowardojo said.

At monthly meetings between now and Aug. 19, BI will continue to announce as benchmark the rate currently in use, which is not tied to the money markets directly.

This year, the central bank has cut that 12-month rate three times, by a total of 75 basis points, to 6.75 percent.

The new benchmark, if not changed by Aug. 19, will probably be 5.50 percent, the rate BI offered for one-week reverse repo contracts at its latest auction.

The overnight deposit and lending facility rates will be pegged 75 basis points below and above the new benchmark, Martowardojo said. So if the new benchmark starts at 5.50 percent, the lending facility rate will be 6.25 percent, not the current 7.25 percent.

"Inflation (outlook) looks good, current account good... this is the right time to return to the best practice, which is a policy rate that reflects market conditions, especially short-term," BI Senior Deputy Governor Mirza Adityaswara said.

SLOW ECONOMIC GROWTH

BI's rate cuts this year have been aimed at spurring economic growth, which in 2015 was 4.8 percent - Indonesia's slowest rate in six years.

But the central bank has said many commercial banks have not followed suit and reduced their lending rates.

ANZ called Friday's announcement "a change in target, not an easing", and said it is an attempt to "bolster the efficiency and effectiveness of the monetary policy transmission mechanism".

In a note on Thursday, brokerage Bahana Securities said the change might pressure commercial banks' net interest margins for years, thus it recommended not to buy bank stocks.

OCBC economist Wellian Wiranto wrote on Thursday that said Indonesian banks are sitting on an excess reserves amounting to over 4 trillion rupiah ($303.72 million), concentrated among the bigger banks.

BI's plan to guide the pricing across the tenure for money markets would encourage more banks to lend more to each other and solve the liquidity issue in smaller banks, Wiranto said.

"In turn, this should get the money to circulate more freely between banks - and thus ultimately facilitate more lending by banks to consumers and businesses. In short, credit growth should improve and so should economic growth in the longer run," he wrote. ($1 = 13,170 rupiah) (Additional reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Richard Borsuk)