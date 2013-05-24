JAKARTA May 24 Indonesia's new central bank governor said on Friday he will seek "good negotiations" with overseas monetary authorities on banking reciprocity.

Indonesia's central bank governor Agus Martowardojo told reporters shortly after his swearing-in ceremony that he would respect the country's current regulations on banking reciprocity and look to negotiate the issue with his foreign counterparts.

Indonesia's central bank gave Singapore's DBS Group Holdings Ltd its long-awaited approval on Tuesday to buy a 40 percent, or $2.7 billion, stake in PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk , a year after DBS proposed a majority takeover.

Bank Indonesia, as part of its approval, said for DBS to purchase more of Danamon, Singapore would have to allow Indonesia's banks greater access to its $33 billion financial services industry.

