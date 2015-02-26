JAKARTA Feb 26 Indonesia's central bank does not have a target level for the rupiah and will always be in the foreign exchange market for measured intervention, a Bank Indonesia official said on Thursday.

The rupiah fell to a 10-week low on Tuesday and is down nearly 4 percent this year.

"We cannot possibly go against the market," central bank spokesman Peter Jacobs said.

