JAKARTA, June 15 Indonesia's central bank will increase the supply of foreign exchange to the market in a bid to stabilise the rupiah, the central bank governor said on Friday before key elections in Greece.

The statement is part of moves by central banks around the world to check their ammunition to respond to market volatility after Sunday's vote, which could reject Greece's bailout terms.

Bank Indonesia "continues to take measures to stabilise the exchange rate of the rupiah, including buying government bonds in the secondary market, issuing dollar-denominated term deposits and other domestic forex transaction instruments," Central Bank Governor Darmin Nasution said in a statement.

Bank Indonesia said the direct impact of Europe's crisis on the country's corporate and banking was relatively limited.

"Debt exposures to the PIIGS (Portugal, Ireland, Italy, Greece and Spain) are very small ... exposure of Indonesia's banking to Europe is (also) relatively small," he said in a statement issued late on Friday.

"So far the condition of liquidity adequacy of both forex and rupiah is well maintained," the statement said.

Indonesia's gross domestic product grew by 6.3 percent in the first three months of this year, the slowest pace in six quarters but still the second highest in Asia after China, as exports fell. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Matthew Bigg; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)