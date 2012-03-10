By Karima Anjani
JAKARTA, March 10 Indonesia has issued a
decree banning foreign chief executives from running wholly
owned local companies but said the regulation would not apply to
companies with foreign investors, a senior Labour Ministry
official told Reuters on Saturday.
The regulation, which came into effect on Feb. 29 according
to the ministry's website, drew criticism from the Indonesian
Employers Association which described it as protectionist and
unnecessary.
Southeast Asia's top economy regained investment status
recently and there have been several cases of labor unrest, as
workers try to gain a greater share of the rewards in a booming
economy, and of government regulations that could unnerve
foreign investors.
The regulation is limited in scope and the government is
working with companies to make sure it is properly understood,
said the Labor Ministry official.
"It only applies to wholly owned Indonesian companies
because a CEO position handles human resources in the companies.
However, for companies that have foreign stakeholders it's not a
problem," Titin Supenti, head of the foreign workers division in
the Labour Ministry, told Reuters.
It was unclear which companies would be affected by the
regulation but it appeared that the big mining firm, U.S.-listed
Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc, would be exempt from
the regulation.
Freeport is renegotiating its contract to run Grasberg, a
mining complex on the eastern Indonesian island of Papua that
has the world's largest gold reserves and the second biggest
copper mine.
"There's a lack of skilled workers in our country amid the
globalisation era and the regulation shows a narrow-minded
nationalist move," Sofyan Wanandi, chairman of the Indonesian
Employers Association (APINDO), told Reuters.
"It's an example of a protectionist step. Companies' owners
should have the right to determine their employees, what they
need in the company. The government should not intervene in
this," he said.