BRIEF-Syndicate Bank gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 bln rupees
* Says gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 billion rupees
JAKARTA May 31 Indonesian petrochemical firm PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical plans to raise up to 5 trillion rupiah ($375.38 million) through a rights issuance, IFR reported citing two sources with knowledge of the transaction.
Proceeds from the shares sale will be used to help fund the company's capacity expansion, according IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. Details for the offer will be released later.
Deutsche Bank, BNP, Credit Suisse, CLSA and Bank Mandiri were hired for the transaction.
($1 = 13,320 rupiah) (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
MILAN, June 23 At least five energy and infrastructure groups are expected to place non-binding offers for the Italian assets of Spain's Gas Natural, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, adding foreign funds were also looking at the deal.