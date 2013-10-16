JAKARTA Oct 16 China's Shandong Nanshan
Aluminium Co Ltd plans a $5 billion integrated
aluminium plant on the Indonesian island of Bintan, company
Chairman Song Jianbo said on Wednesday.
"(It) will be completed within 3 years. We will use local
bauxite to make up alumina and then we will use the alumina to
make up aluminium ingot," he told reporters after meeting
Industry Minister M.S. Hidayat.
The capacity of the alumina smelter will be 2.1 million
tonnes per annum, while the capacity for aluminium ingots will
be 530,000 tonnes per annum.
The output will be for the local Indonesian market as well
as for export to such countries as Japan and the United States,
he said.
(Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and
Tom Hogue)