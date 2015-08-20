* Fresh chillies on most Indonesian dinner tables
* Wild price fluctuations hit chillies and other staples
* Poor infrastructure blamed for price swings, spoilage
* Promised infrastructure investment not yet delivered
* Govt self-sufficiency goal also hits food prices
By Michael Taylor and Bernadette Christina
SUKABUMI, Indonesia, Aug 20 Poor infrastructure
makes stable pricing difficult at the best of times in
Indonesia, but the rural poor are increasingly pinning the blame
for wild fluctuations in the price of staples on the policies
and unmet promises of President Joko Widodo.
With Southeast Asia's biggest economy growing at its slowest
pace in six years, and half its 250 million population living on
less than $2 a day, price spikes on foods such as rice, sugar,
beef and chillies can be devastating.
"Farming is like gambling, because we never know the price,"
said 32-year old Rahmat, who farms chillies on the foothills
surrounding Mount Salak in West Java, about 115 km (70 miles)
south of the capital, Jakarta.
Fresh red chillies are as common on Indonesian dinner tables
as salt and pepper in some countries, but over the last 12
months, prices have fluctuated between around 20,000 and 80,000
rupiah ($1.48) per kg, though Rahmat says his production costs
have remained at just 10,000 rupiah/kg.
Their journey to table explains much of the volatility.
Rahmat's chillies are carried on rickety motorbikes across
potholed dirt tracks, then loaded onto unrefrigerated flatbed
trucks and bought and sold by up to six traders en route to
Jakarta, where they can sit in the world's most congested
traffic for hours.
Farmers use traders because of the loans and transport they
offer, said Yudi Firmansyah, a chilli trader in Sukabumi who
supplies vegetables to three regional markets on a rented truck.
About 15 percent of chillies reach their destination spoilt
or too dry for Indonesian tastes, said Dadi Sudiana, chairman of
the Association of Indonesian Chilli Agribusiness.
Spoilage rises to almost 40 percent of fresh fruit and
vegetables, according to industry estimates.
President Widodo took office in October with promises to
solve such problems with a massive infrastructure push, but so
far his administration has failed to spend the $22 billion
budgeted for such projects this year due to a lack of
coordination among ministries.
Widodo, whose approval rating has slumped from 72 percent to
just 41 percent in July, had promised to build more dams,
modernise irrigation systems, increase planting areas for foods
and provide easier access to credit for smallholder farmers.
To water Rahmat's plants, he relies on rain or fills buckets
and small plastic bottles at a nearby stream. It can take up to
a week of one worker's labour to water a hectare of crops.
He said he had yet to see any government help under Widodo.
"The government must boost irrigation infrastructure," said
the association's Sudiana. "When the rainy season comes we plant
chillies, but when the dry season comes we have no other option
than to reduce our plants."
Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman said 2 trillion rupiah
($145 million) had been allocated this year for dam building in
dry areas and the work was ongoing.
PROTECTIONIST POLICIES
Indonesia was once self-sufficient in rice and sugar, but
like many other food crops, output has fallen due to competition
for farmland from either cash crops like palm oil or from
industry and housing.
Since coming to power, Widodo has pursued ambitious
self-sufficiency goals to protect domestic farmers.
This has included curbing or delaying imports of raw sugar,
beef and cattle, corn and rice, which has resulted in shortages
and price rises.
The government blames dry weather, food hoarding and
speculators for the price swings, and has increasingly turned to
state food buyer Bulog to limit price increases, buying from
farmers and selling below market price.
"Bulog was involved to stabilise chilli prices temporarily
during Ramadan and Lebaran," the agency's chief Djarot
Kusumayakti said. "We're like a fire extinguisher."
Instead of ad hoc imports to help control food prices,
Widodo has signed a decree letting government cap prices of
staples.
Regional auctions and markets that aim to reduce traders'
involvement are also being planned by the government, but that
won't address supply constraints.
"Red chilli production is sufficient to cover household
demand, which is 400,000 tonnes," Suryamin, head of Indonesia's
statistics bureau, told reporters last month. "But there is
demand from industries, such as for chilli sauces. So in total,
we are still in deficit."
At Jakarta's big Kramat Jati market, chilli sellers said
prices can change by the hour, and the produce easily spoils
without cold storage.
"The chillies became very expensive after Hari Raya.
Everything changed," said David Emma, a restaurant owner buying
chillies at a market.
"My customers won't eat at my restaurant if I don't make the
food spicy. No matter what the sellers tell me about price, I
must buy because I don't have an option."
($1 = 13,840 rupiah)
