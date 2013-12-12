JAKARTA Dec 12 Indonesia's president has
ordered police to step up security around churches over the
Christmas holidays following reports of possible attacks.
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono did not name the groups,
but it was a clear reference to Islamic extremists. Though major
terror groups have largely been crushed following a series of
deadly attacks in the early 2000s, small Muslim extremist cells
still operate.
"I have received a report from the chief of police of the
existence of the elements who plan to disrupt security and order
in certain places," the presidential palace quoted Yudhoyono as
saying on Thursday before flying to Japan for a regional summit.
The warning comes amid growing concerns of a rise in
religious intolerance in the world's largest Muslim population,
with the government criticised for not doing enough to protect
religious minorities, including Christians, from hardline
Islamic groups.
"We will deploy two thirds of our personnel and safety
apparatus at churches and other places of worship, shopping
centres, tourist and entertainment spots that are frequented by
the public (over the Christmas and New Year holidays)," national
police chief General Sutarman said.
