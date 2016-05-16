JAKARTA May 16 Indonesian power producer
Cikarang Listrindo has set a price range of 1,430 rupiah to
1,970 rupiah ($0.107-$0.147) for its initial public offering
(IPO), IFR reported on Monday, citing a term sheet.
The IPO's base offer size is $259 million to $357 million,
with an upsize option of $86 million to $119 million, according
to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Cikarang shares are expected to be listed on the Indonesian
stock exchange on June 14, it added. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank,
UBS and IndoPremier are joint bookrunners.
($1 = 13,325.00 rupiah)
(Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Eveline Danubrata;
Editing by Richard Pullin)