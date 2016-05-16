JAKARTA May 16 Indonesian power producer Cikarang Listrindo has set a price range of 1,430 rupiah to 1,970 rupiah ($0.107-$0.147) for its initial public offering (IPO), IFR reported on Monday, citing a term sheet.

The IPO's base offer size is $259 million to $357 million, with an upsize option of $86 million to $119 million, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Cikarang shares are expected to be listed on the Indonesian stock exchange on June 14, it added. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, UBS and IndoPremier are joint bookrunners.

