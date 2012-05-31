JAKARTA May 31 Coal barges from Indonesian miners Bayan Resources, Indo Tambangraya Megah and Harum Energy are now flowing on the Mahakam river in Kalimantan, as a blockade by fuel protestors in the region eases, the firms said on Thursday.

Hundreds of Indonesians used boats to block two rivers vital for shipping coal out of the country's main producing region on Borneo island, to pressure the government to increase their quota of subsidised vehicle fuel.

"We had a few barges held at the Mahakam bridge (at) Samarinda - by demonstrators demanding the government increase the allocation for the subsidised fuel," said Alastair McLeod, chief financial officer at Bayan Resources.

"It is all back to normal, and all the barges that were delayed have already departed for their respective ports."

Aryamir Sulasmoro, an executive at Indo Tambangraya Megah, also said his firm's coal shipments are free to use the river, but fuel barges had been blocked, which he said may hamper operations for miners. (Reporting by Michael Taylor and Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)