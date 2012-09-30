By Fergus Jensen
| BALIKPAPAN, Indonesia
BALIKPAPAN, Indonesia Oct 1 The global economic
slowdown that has battered the resource sector this year has
spared Indonesia's coal capital Balikpapan, which is forging
ahead with a recession-defying infrastructure upgrade, partly
funded by China.
Once a sleepy fishing village, Balikpapan now has facilities
to rival the capital Jakarta, largely due to the commodity boom
of the past decade which saw it become a base for global and
local mining firms working the coal and gold seams of East
Kalimantan province.
An almost 30 percent drop in global coal prices this year
has forced production cuts and mine closures in the province,
but a steady increase in Chinese coal imports from East
Kalimantan, which sits on about two-fifths of Indonesia's coal
reserves, has encouraged private investors and the provincial
government to keep pouring millions of dollars into Balikpapan.
"I want to create opportunities for the next generation,"
East Kalimantan Governor Awang Ishak Faroek told Reuters on the
sidelines of an recent conference dedicated to drumming up
infrastructure investment in Indonesia.
In 2011, major resource consumer China imported almost 65
million tonnes of coal from Indonesia, an increase of just over
18 percent from the previous year. In the first eight months of
this year, imports had risen by 17 percent, despite an economic
slowdown that has dulled China's appetite for resources.
HIGHWAYS AND RAILWAYS
The central government's master plan to transform Indonesia
into a top 10 world economy by 2025 envisages developing East
Kalimantan into a major mining and mineral processing hub
through almost 700 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($73 billion)
worth of investments.
Upgrading the network to transport these resources is a
priority: Indonesia is the world's biggest coal exporter, but
most of this coal is moved from the mines of East Kalimantan
down river using barges, which slows down mass shipments and
leaves the process vulnerable to natural disasters.
These logistical challenges mean Balikpapan is pushing ahead
with highways, railways, ports and industrial complexes to
sustain long-term growth in a way other places are not.
At current coal production rates of about 240 million tonnes
a year, East Kalimantan's reserves of 8.5 billion tonnes would
last over 35 years. Indonesia's coal reserves of 21 billion
tonnes account for around 3 percent of the world total.
East Kalimantan is home to the biggest mine for major
Indonesian coal producer Bumi Resources. This month,
governor Faroek surprised the industry by calling for a cap on
coal output to prolong reserves in the region.
VESPAS AND VILLAS
Indonesia has not built a new railway in over 60 years, but
the province plans to develop the Kalimantan Railway, jointly
funded by a $2.4 billion from Russian Railways, to
join a coal port near Balikpapan to mines.
One of the biggest projects currently underway is the
expansion of the city's Sepinggan Airport, which was originally
designed for less than 2 million passengers but which now sees
almost three times as many in a year.
After the $230 million upgrade, due to be completed in
October 2013, the airport will be able to handle 10 million
passengers. Steel and concrete now rise from the site, dwarfing
the shingled rooftops of the existing terminal.
"We had no choice but to build a new bigger terminal because
we expect the number of passengers to continue to increase,"
said Handy Heryudhitiawan, a spokesman for developer PT Angkasa.
The population of Balikpapan is also increasing as standards
of living rise.
East Kalimantan was ranked fourth among Indonesia's 33
provinces in terms of infrastructure development and quality of
life in a recent study by the National University of Singapore,
and government data shows the number of residents has increased
by more than one-third since 2005 to around 700,000 now.
Orderly, uncongested streets, affluent residential compounds
named after places in Beverly Hills and Paris, as well as low
pollution levels, make the city an attractive destination for
the expatriates who mostly work in the resources industry and
their families.
Their presence has boosted the local economy: rents for
larger properties range between $1,350 and $1,800 a month,
comparable to the capital Jakarta, while enrolments for 2013 at
the Raffles International School are up 70 percent, an
administration clerk said.
Sales of Vespa motorbikes, a luxury in a nation where
cheaper, more utilitarian models are the norm, are also strong,
said Marthen Mandagi, a sales executive at a Piaggio d e alership
in the upmarket Balikpapan Baru area.
"They have a pretty high lifestyle in this area. When they
make enquiries they never ask about the cheapest models but
about the most expensive ones," Mandagi said.
Even though the Indonesian Coal Mining Association cut its
2012 production forecast from 390 million tonnes initially to
340-350 million tonnes now, East Kalimantan and Balikpapan will
continue to attract investment as resource consumption is
expected to remain strong over the long-term, experts say.
"Balikpapan was a place you flew into and flew out of," said
a senior mining industry executive who declined to be named as
he was not authorised to talk to the media.
"Now you've got lots of new hotels, serviced apartments on
the beach. Before there was only the Balikpapan Mall, now you've
got three or four major malls. Balikpapan has changed
dramatically in the last five years."
($1 = 9575 rupiah)
(Editing by Neil Chatterjee and Miral Fahmy)