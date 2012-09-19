* Deal seen worth around $500 mln - sources

* POSCO confirms in early talks with Borneo but does not give details

* Borneo exec says move aimed at getting strategic partner

By Janeman Latul and Saeed Azhar

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, Sept 19 Indonesia's PT Borneo Lumbung Energi & Metal is in talks with South Korean steel firm POSCO and other parties to sell a 20 percent stake in a coal mining unit, in a deal that could be worth $500 million.

Borneo is controlled by Indonesian businessman Samin Tan who became a white knight for the Bakrie Group last year when he bought the group's 23.8 percent stake in London-listed Bumi PLC which helped the politically connected conglomerate avoid a debt default.

The deal to sell the Borneo unit, which sources said could raise $500 million, is part of the company's strategy to reduce its $1 billion debt burden incurred in 2011 when it took a loan from Standard Chartered Bank to buy the stake in Bumi.

Borneo aims to complete the deal by the end of the year, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

POSCO confirmed that it was in early talks with the Indonesian company but declined to give further details.

Kenneth Allan, a director at Borneo confirmed that the company is open to sell up to 20 percent stake in PT Asmin Koalindo Tuhup, its sole coking coal operating unit, but declined to give any further details.

"It's an ongoing process. We are talking to several potential parties, which are conducting due diligence, but no binding commitment yet," Allan said.

Allan also said that the plan is to get a strategic partner who can share technical assistance and the coal market knowledge that could help the company expand.