* Deal seen worth around $500 mln - sources
* POSCO confirms in early talks with Borneo but does not
give details
* Borneo exec says move aimed at getting strategic partner
By Janeman Latul and Saeed Azhar
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, Sept 19 Indonesia's PT Borneo
Lumbung Energi & Metal is in talks with South Korean
steel firm POSCO and other parties to sell a 20
percent stake in a coal mining unit, in a deal that could be
worth $500 million.
Borneo is controlled by Indonesian businessman Samin Tan who
became a white knight for the Bakrie Group last year when he
bought the group's 23.8 percent stake in London-listed Bumi PLC
which helped the politically connected conglomerate
avoid a debt default.
The deal to sell the Borneo unit, which sources said could
raise $500 million, is part of the company's strategy to reduce
its $1 billion debt burden incurred in 2011 when it took a loan
from Standard Chartered Bank to buy the stake in Bumi.
Borneo aims to complete the deal by the end of the year, a
source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
POSCO confirmed that it was in early talks with the
Indonesian company but declined to give further details.
Kenneth Allan, a director at Borneo confirmed that the
company is open to sell up to 20 percent stake in PT Asmin
Koalindo Tuhup, its sole coking coal operating unit, but
declined to give any further details.
"It's an ongoing process. We are talking to several
potential parties, which are conducting due diligence, but no
binding commitment yet," Allan said.
Allan also said that the plan is to get a strategic partner
who can share technical assistance and the coal market knowledge
that could help the company expand.