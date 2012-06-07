(Repeats to more subscribers with no changes)

JAKARTA, June 7 Indonesia has no intention of imposing an export duty on coal but must control its coal for consumption and export, the energy minister said on Thursday.

"We have never discussed that. I have to confirm to all coal companies that there is no plan to impose export duties," Energy and Minerals minister Jero Wacik said in Jakarta.

The government on Monday said it was looking to impose controls on the industry in a bid to increase domestic revenue and better manage its natural resources. It also said an export tax on coal remains under consideration.

Some industry leaders criticised the government for the moves and warned it to avoid hasty policy announcements. (Reporting By Jakarta Bureau; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Matthew Bigg and Miral Fahmy)