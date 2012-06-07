(Repeats to more subscribers with no changes)
JAKARTA, June 7 Indonesia has no intention of
imposing an export duty on coal but must control its coal for
consumption and export, the energy minister said on Thursday.
"We have never discussed that. I have to confirm to all coal
companies that there is no plan to impose export duties," Energy
and Minerals minister Jero Wacik said in Jakarta.
The government on Monday said it was looking to impose
controls on the industry in a bid to increase domestic revenue
and better manage its natural resources. It also said an export
tax on coal remains under consideration.
Some industry leaders criticised the government for the
moves and warned it to avoid hasty policy announcements.
