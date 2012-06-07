* Energy ministry officials this week said were looking at
controls, export tax
* Energy minister says has not discussed this
* Industry frustrated over confused policy message
(Recasts, updates throughout, adds detail)
JAKARTA, June 7 Indonesia, the world's top
exporter of thermal coal, has no intention of imposing export
duties on the power plant fuel, the energy minister said on
Thursday, after officials had said this week curbs were being
planned.
At a coal conference earlier this week, officials from the
same ministry said they were looking to impose controls on the
industry to safeguard domestic supplies, and that an export tax
for coal was under consideration.
"We have never discussed that," Energy and Minerals minister
Jero Wacik told reporters in Jakarta. "I have to confirm to all
coal companies that there is no plan to impose export duties,"
he said.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Indonesian policies make investors nervous
Indonesia to tax raw metal exports
Indonesia may set coal market on wild ride
Graphic on Indonesia mining link.reuters.com/byr48s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
As Indonesia seeks to squeeze more revenues from its vast
wealth of minerals, investors have frequently been frustrated by
often contradictory announcements coming out of different
offices in government departments.
Indonesia's thermal coal output is expected to reach 390
million tonnes this year, up 5 percent from the previous year,
according to an industry forecast.
Indonesia's coal demand is seen growing 10 percent next year
to 63.2 million tonnes and then to about 68 million tonnes by
2014, state utility PLN said this week. It forecasts consumption
will surge to 125.7 million tonnes by 2022.
Southeast Asia's biggest economy has introduced a series of
regulations aimed at getting extra state revenue from the mining
industry, including limiting foreign ownership and a 20 percent
tax on exports of unprocessed minerals.
Policymakers in Indonesia were criticised by the coal
industry this week over their recent mining and energy plans.
(Reporting By Jakarta Bureau; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing
by Michael Taylor and Ed Davies)