JAKARTA, Sept 12 Indonesian coal exports are
expected to drop 11 percent this year due to lower production, a
government official said on Friday, as miners grapple with new
rules the industry fears will put some firms out of business.
Indonesia ships about $2 billion worth of coal a month, one
of its largest exports by value and making it the biggest
exporter of thermal coal in the world.
But the industry has been hit by falling prices and slowing
demand from top consumer China, along with government efforts to
cap output, revise trade regulations and tighten law enforcement
in the sector.
A drop in coal output could exacerbate the country's current
account deficit, which is expected to exceed 3 percent of gross
domestic product this year, a concern for the incoming
administration of president-elect Joko Widodo.
"We are optimistic we can achieve exports of 310 million
tons until the end of the year," coal and minerals director
general Sukhyar told reporters, referring to the impact of new
export rules due to come into effect in October.
Indonesia produced 421 million tonnes of coal in 2013,
according to the government, and exported 349 million tonnes.
"Our expectation for year-end production is about 400
million tons," he said.
Previously, Indonesia forecast coal output this year to be
between 397 million and 421 million tonnes.
Sukhyar also said the government would push ahead with a
planned increase in royalties for coal sales, and expected a new
regulation to be approved before incumbent President Susilo
Bambang Yudhoyono steps down in late October.
"We will revise royalties for coal based on calorie content.
For low-rank coal the royalty will be set at 7 percent, middle
rank coal will 9 percent, and for high rank coal it will be 13.5
percent," he said, without providing further details.
Separately, a trade ministry official said his office has
now listed 36 firms as registered exporters, among them some of
the country's top producers including Adaro Energy,
Berau Coal, Kideco Jaya Agung and state-owned Bukit
Asam.
A further 84 firms were expected to be registered soon, the
official said.
According to the energy ministry there were around 960 coal
firms at a production stage in Indonesia. However, some 900 of
these are mining license (IUP) holders that contribute about 80
million tonnes, or approximately 20 percent of Indonesia's total
production.
Benchmark Asian coal prices were at $67.45 this
week, their lowest since September 2009, having fallen by about
22 percent this year alone.
