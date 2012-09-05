JAKARTA, Sept 5 Indonesia's Coal Mining
Association revised its 2012 production forecast down to 340-350
million tonnes in 2012 from 360 million tonnes earlier, as some
companies have cut production because of a reduction in prices,
the association said on Wednesday.
Coal is a key component of Indonesia's mining sector, which
makes up 12 percent of GDP in the largest economy in Southeast
Asia.
"With the reduction in coal prices over the past nine
months, several companies have cut production and even some
marginal companies have closed their operations temporarily,"
Bob Kamandanu, the chairman of the association, told Reuters.
