JAKARTA, March 20 The Jakarta Futures Exchange (JFX) has received government approval to launch a coal futures contract, an official at the exchange said, a first for Indonesia as it moves toward playing a more influential role in commodity pricing.

The world's biggest grower of crude palm oil and exporter of thermal coal and refined tin has introduced contracts for tin, coffee and rubber in recent years, but these have had mixed success, due to a lack of liquidity and limited access to transparent data that investors often need.

"(COFTRA) has approved Jakarta Futures Exchange to trade a physical coal contract. The approval has just been issued," Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (COFTRA) chief Sutriono Edi told Reuters on Thursday.

The JFX will be the first Indonesian exchange to trade a physical coal contract, Andam Dewi, a consultant working for JFX, told Reuters. "We plan to launch the physical coal contract in April."

PRICING POWER

Currently most of Indonesia's coal is traded business-to-business with pricing referenced to regional benchmarks such as Australia's Newcastle weekly spot index , Pandu Sjahrir, chairman of Indonesian Coal Mining Association's commercial division, told Reuters.

"If they want to hedge or take some type of derivative positions usually those markets are made by banks. A lot of it is actually traded through Singapore or Hong Kong, so it's not an Indonesian market."

The new contract would better reflect real prices of Indonesian coal, as miners often say existing benchmarks are out of sync with local market conditions and coal specifications.

"Indonesia is unique in that it is still the largest exporter of coal and still quite meaningful, but none of the reference prices are Indonesian reference prices," Sjahrir said.

Rather than making coal trading on the local exchange compulsory, as was done with tin last year, the contract's success in terms of pricing power would more likely depend on how the new exchange is socialised and what incentives are made available to encourage firms to use it, Sjahrir said.

"The flow is very important," he said adding that it would help if well-known players such as Adaro and Bumi Resources traded the new contract. "If they go to companies and say it makes more sense to do this instead of going through banks I think guys are willing to step up."

The following are the new coal contract specifications:

* Lot size is equal to 1 tonne

* Prices quoted in US$ per tonne

* Tick price increment is 50 US cents per tonne

* The minimum quality of coal traded (calorific value) is 5,500 kilocalories per kilogram (kg) air-dried base (ADB) or 4,550 kilocalories per kg as received (AR)

* Maximum moisture content is 30 percent for AR

* Maximum inherent moisture 15 percent for ADB

* Maximum ash content of 8 percent ADB

* Maximum volatile matter 39 percent ADB

* Minimum fixed carbon 38 percent ADB

* Maximum sulphur content 1.2 percent ADB

* Trading hours are 1300 to 1600 Jakarta time (GMT+7)

* Delivery terms: Free on Board (FOB) at loading ports of Tarahan Coal Terminal, Bandar Lampung; Kertapati Port, Palembang; Teluk Bayur Coal Terminal, Padang (or other delivery points or terminals determined by the exchange) (Additional reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Sunil Nair)