JAKARTA Feb 13 Indonesian coal miner Garda Tujuh Buana has suspended production, the company said, as low prices and excess supply continue to press the industry and force smaller and low-rank coal producers out of the market.

The coal industry worldwide is faced with another gloomy year ahead, with a persistently oversupplied market and recent declines in imports from top buyers China and India.

"To control costs and protect our market it was decided by the board of directors to shut down the mining activity for at least three months," said Garda Tujuh CEO Ratendra Kumar Srivastva in a stock exchange filing.

"During this period mining workers shall be laid off, barging contracts will be suspended," Srivastva said.

Garda Tujuh had targeted to produce last year up to 3.5 million tonnes of low rank coal, so-called because of its low energy content. The planned output represents less than 1 percent of Indonesia's total production last year, most of which was exported to India.

The Indonesian Coal Mining Association said low prices were also forcing other producers of low rank coal out of the market.

"I can understand why they closed. According to the HBA (Indonesian Coal Reference Price) their quality is worth less than $20 (per tonne) and I don't think their costs could bear that," Indonesian Coal Mining Association chairman Bob Kamandanu told Reuters.

Earlier this month Indonesia dropped its thermal coal reference price, used as the basis for calculating a wide range of coals, to $62.92 a tonne. That is 22 percent below $81.90 a tonne in February a year ago and the lowest in almost six years.

The price of Indonesian low-rank coal is currently around $18 per tonne, Kamandanu said.

"Buyers in India now with the same amount of money can buy something a bit higher - something like 34 GAR to 36 GAR - which is around $22-$26 per tonne, which is the old price of Garda Tujuh (coal)," he said.

Despite India's push to ramp up domestic supply the country is still likely going to need to import coal for blending, Kamandanu said.

"Indian coal can't go alone to the boiler because of its high ash (content)," he said.

Separately, Kamandanu forecast Indonesia's coal exports to remain flat at around 350 million tonnes in 2015. (Editing by Tom Hogue)