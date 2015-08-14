BRAZIL'S OIL COMPANY PETROBRAS SAYS INJUNCTION BLOCKING CARCARA PROSPECT SALE WAS OVERTURNED
JAKARTA Aug 14 Indonesia will shelve a plan to raise coal royalties next year if global prices stay low, its finance minister told reporters on Friday.
"If coal prices stay like they are now, then it is not the right time yet to raise royalties," Bambang Brodjonegoro said.
Southeast Asia's largest economy earlier this year planned a royalty increase from coal miners. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Nick Macfie)
May 2 First Solar Inc, the largest U.S. solar equipment manufacturer, posted a surprise profit, helped by the sale of the Moapa project and cost-cutting.