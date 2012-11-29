* Jambi coal output expected to drop 83 pct in 2012

* China shipment cancellations pick up in recent months

By Fergus Jensen

JAKARTA, Nov 29 Nearly 90 percent of coal mines in Indonesia's Jambi province have closed because of the impact of low prices on smaller and higher cost operations, a coal association said on Thursday.

Indonesia is the world's top exporter of thermal coal, largely used to fuel power stations in China and India, but smaller coal miners have struggled in the face of tumbling prices, down 30 percent since January.

Only around five of 36 coal mines in the Sumatra island province are still operating.

In 2011, Jambi exported around 4.2 million tonnes of coal with a low calorific value. This year the figure would likely be just 700,000 tonnes, said Deniel Candra, a Jambi-based member of the Indonesian Coal Mining Association (ICMA).

"If prices recover we can sell again...It's really difficult in Jambi now," Candra told Reuters.

Operating costs for most of Indonesia's coal producers, the lowest in the world, have risen sharply this year at a time when thermal coal prices have been battered because demand has dropped from top consumer China.

According to the ICMA, Indonesia's coal output will likely drop 30 percent to 340 million tonnes this year as a result of the tough market conditions.

Jambi's stripping ratios, the amount of dirt that needs to be removed to uncover coal, are typically between 1:2 and 1:3, high for low calorie coal, Candra said.

By comparison, leading Indonesia producer PT Bumi Resource's coal mines on the island of Borneo have a stripping ratio of around 1:12, and also produce a higher quality, and higher priced, coal.

Hauling distances from pit to port in Jambi are at least 130 kms (80 miles), mostly over land, unlike in Borneo where miners can use river transport, Candra said.

NO RECOVERY IN SIGHT

Many companies have used up their stocks as prices fell below production costs. Candra said his own mine had closed.

"I stopped because production costs and hauling fees weren't covered...I've moved all my trucks to Jakarta," he said, adding the trucks would instead be leased to toll road projects. "Only five (firms) are active now."

He said these include PT Aneka Tambang and PT Nan Riang. One miner, PT Minimax Indonesia, closed last week.

ICMA executive director Supriatna Suhala said an oversupplied coal market meant prices were not increasing significantly as they traditionally do in the lead up to winter in the northern hemisphere.

Asia's benchmark Newcastle thermal coal index fell to a year-low of $81 a tonne in late October, although has rebounded slightly to near $90 despite the weak China demand.

"We haven't seen signs of a recovery yet," Suhala said. "There's been a lot of cancellations," he said, referring to coal cargoes sent to China over the past 1-2 months. (Editing by Neil Chatterjee and Jonathan Thatcher)