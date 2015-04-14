By Michael Taylor
| JAKARTA, April 14
JAKARTA, April 14 Indonesia's plans to ramp up
coal royalties next month will cost 150,000 jobs and lead to a
rise in illegal mining activities, the head of an industry group
told Reuters in an interview.
The world's top exporter of thermal coal is looking to
increase revenues from its mining sector this year, but its
plans to roughly double coal royalties are expected to hurt
smaller companies producing low-quality grades.
Coal producers are already under pressure from a slump in
prices. Benchmark thermal coal at Australia's Newcastle Port
has lost about 60 percent of its value since early
2011, dropping to some of its lowest levels since 2007.
"It is a surprise that during difficult times they are
increasing taxes," Pandu Sjahrir, chairman at the Indonesian
Coal Mining Association told Reuters.
The government is aiming to implement the royalty hike in
May, he said, adding that most of the job losses would come in
Kalimantan, the Indonesia portion of the island of Borneo and
home to some of its largest coal mines.
Potential job losses from the royalty hike would be taken
into consideration, said mine ministry official Gultom Guska,
who added that a tightening of coal port rules would help combat
illegal mining.
Much of Indonesia's illegally mined coal is loaded out of
small docks, and to stamp out this practice and monitor output,
the government is considering limiting coal exports to 14 ports
throughout the island chain, Sjahrir said.
Last year, coal output from illegal mines was 75 million
tonnes, worth an export value of $2.5 billion and representing
up to $500 million in lost government revenue, said Sjahrir, who
is also a director at Toba Bara Sejahtera.
Indonesia's coal output is seen flat at 450 million tonnes
this year, he said, with exports at 340 million-350 million
tonnes, down from 360 million-380 million tonnes last year.
The exports will be pulled down by rising domestic demand
and slower growth in world biggest coal consumer China, although
India will make up some of the lost demand, Sjahrir said.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has set an ambitious
target of building 35,000 megawatts in additional power capacity
by 2019, with the majority of the new plants being coal-fired.
Sjahrir, who sees coal prices averaging this year around $60
a tonne, the lowest in nine years, said Indonesia's power plans
will be crucial to supporting global coal markets.
