JAKARTA, March 7 Indonesia could exhaust its
economically retrievable coal reserves by 2033, a study by
PriceWaterhouseCoopers released on Monday showed.
Indonesia is among the world's top exporters of thermal
coal, but its output has slipped in recent years as plummeting
prices of the power station fuel have forced miners to cut
costs.
The PwC study is based on information from 25 coal mining
companies representing around 80 percent of Indonesia's output,
and looked into the availability of domestic coal for the 35
gigawatts of power stations Indonesia hopes to build by 2019.
Cost cuts by miners have included reducing exploration and
stripping ratios - the amount of dirt removed to expose mineable
coal, PwC Indonesian advisory chief Mirza Diran told reporters.
"Exploration to find new coal reserves has pretty well
stopped," Diran said, adding that these two factors had reduced
the lifespan of the country's coal mines.
Based on government data, Indonesia had around 32.3 billion
tonnes of coal reserves in 2014. However, declining stripping
ratios and profitability have led to a drop in coal reserves of
30 to 40 percent, Diran said, noting that the survey found coal
reserves of between 7.3 billion and 8.3 billion tonnes.
In these circumstances, Indonesia's coal reserves could be
depleted between 2033 and 2036, he said.
"There is a possibility that national coal reserves ... will
not be enough to supply 20 gigawatts of power stations for 25-35
years," Diran said, referring to the portion of the 35-gigawatt
programme that is expected to be coal-fueled.
Coal miners' profitability - as reflected in earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) -
declined by 60 percent to $2.5 billion in 2014 from $6.5 billion
2011 among the group of miners studied, Diran said.
As a result, in 2015 the companies' spending had fallen by
around 80 percent to $400 million from the $1.9 billion spent in
2012.
"Our survey indicates this decline will continue with a
(further) 10 to 20 percent decline in 2016."
Responding to the findings, the Indonesian Coal Mining
Association urged the government to lock in measures to set coal
prices based on miners' costs.
Association chairman Pandu Sjahrir said he hoped such a
pricing policy would help stimulate investment in exploration
and stabilise the economy, as well as secure coal reserves for
the country's power stations.
(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Fergus Jensen;
Editing by Dale Hudson)