JAKARTA, June 9 Six months after winning power,
President Joko Widodo pledged to boost Indonesia's electricity
capacity by two-thirds by 2019 as Southeast Asia's biggest
economy battled persistent power shortages and blackouts.
Just over a year later, the ambitious proposal is being
dogged by postponed and cancelled tenders, reversals on planned
projects and uncertainty over the power mix after Widodo boosted
the use of renewable energy.
The confusion has angered coal miners and project
developers, and threatens to undermine Indonesia's ability to
attract finance for the $132 billion of projects on the drawing
board, say industry bodies and analysts.
It could also weigh on global markets as coal output
earmarked for domestic power plants may be available for export.
Indonesia is already the world's biggest thermal coal exporter.
State power utility, Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN)
, was charged with implementing the planned 35
gigawatt (GW) programme by 2019 - equivalent to the capacity of
Poland - and is also responsible for the country's annual
10-year energy plan, detailing upcoming projects.
PLN shocked the industry in May when it cancelled a major
tender - the 2,000 megawatt Java 5 power station in Serang -
after seven consortiums involving companies including Japan's
Marubeni Corp and Germany's Siemens AG had
prepared multi-million dollar bids.
"It sends a very bad signal to the market. Investors want
legal certainty," said Arthur Simatupang, Executive Chairman of
the Association of Indonesian Independent Power Producers.
PLAN DELAYS
State-owned miner PT Bukit Asam has also protested
over a $1.6 billion power station project and a high voltage
transmission line that had secured financing, but which were
excluded from a draft of the next 10-year energy plan.
"Investor confidence has declined," said Bukit Asam CEO
Arviyan Arpin. "It will become more difficult for other projects
for companies, the government or businessmen or whoever wants to
bring in foreign investors."
Indonesia had a win this week, when Japanese banks agreed on
a $3.4 billion loan for the Batang coal power project, although
the project had been meant to begin in 2012.
"We are still committed to developing the 35,000 (megawatt
power station programme)," said Presidential spokesman Johan
Budi.
Indonesia's energy ministry said 16 GW of power station
project tenders have been delayed.
No new power purchase agreement contracts, the first step in
developing power stations, have been signed this year as
companies wait for the next 10-year plan, said Agung Wicaksono,
deputy chairman of the electricity project acceleration team at
the energy ministry.
COAL CUTBACKS
PLN blames delays to the final 10-year plan on changes to
Indonesia's proposed energy mix after President Widodo upped the
contribution from renewables at last year's Paris climate talks.
"We have submitted the draft twice or three times to the
government but some changes have come from the government," said
PLN coal unit director, Harlen, who - like many Indonesians -
uses one name.
Coal power plants were previously seen making up two-thirds
of the energy mix by 2024, but Widodo pared this back to half
over climate change concerns.
On the cancelled Serang tender, PLN procurement director
Supangkat Iwan Santoso said the project was terminated to avoid
risk, but did not elaborate.
For project developers, delays and cancelled tenders mean
wasted time and money.
"Developers and equipment suppliers have a tendency to bite
their tongues," said Bart Lucarelli, coal industry analyst at
consultancy Roleva Energy. "But if it happens three times or
more, they will probably run for the exits."
Banks also could become more wary of providing debt
financing, said a Jakarta-based power station development
consultant, who asked not to named.
"When that happens, some projects may not be feasible, while
others can still be developed but with higher financing costs."
(Reporting by Fergus Jensen and Wilda Asmarini; Editing by
Richard Pullin)