JAKARTA Oct 30 Coal shipments from Indonesia
will plunge as much as 17 percent next year, with most miners in
the world's No.1 exporter of thermal coal losing money and
slashing output, a senior industry official said on Friday.
Indonesia will export less than 300 million tonnes in 2016
from 330-360 million tonnes this year, the chairman of the
country's top coal industry association told Reuters.
Reduced shipments from the Southeast Asian nation could help
bolster international prices hit by oversupply and slowing
Chinese demand. Benchmark thermal coal has dropped
around 16 percent in 2015 to stand near nine-year lows at $51.84
a tonne.
"About 60-70 percent of domestic producers are underwater
-meaning that their cash flow is not enough to sustain their
business," said Pandu Sjahrir from the Indonesian Coal Mining
Association. He added that domestic coal demand would be 90-110
million tonnes in 2016 compared to 90 million this year.
Indonesian miners are now either halting production or doing
"selective mining" of easier to access coal, said Sjahrir, who
estimates benchmark prices will average $60 a tonne in 2016.
A mining ministry official last week said Indonesia's
exports of coal fell 20 percent from January to September this
year.
To help its coal miners, whose sector and related industries
employ about 1 million people, Indonesia's government has
abandoned plans to ramp up coal royalties, Sjahrir said.
The country's finance minister had earlier said that plans
to increase government revenues from the mining sector would be
shelved if prices stayed low.
Top coal producers in the Southeast Asian nation include
Adaro Energy, Berau Coal, Bukit Asam
, Kideco Jaya Agung and Bumi Resources.
To combat slowing Chinese and Indian demand for Indonesian
coal, which accounts for roughly half of the country's total
exports, miners are increasingly investing in domestic power
projects, Sjahrir said.
The government has set an ambitious goal of building 35
gigawatts of new power stations by 2019.
But with the majority of these new power plants likely to be
coal-powered, there are doubts the country can meet its new
commitment on cutting greenhouse gas emissions growth by 29
percent by 2030.
The Indonesian government will have to increase power
tariffs for consumers or offer subsidies to attract investment
in modern and low-emission power plants to meet both its energy
and greenhouse gas emissions targets, Sjahrir said.
(Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Joseph Radford)