* Output target raised to 450 mln tonnes for 2014, 2015
* More sales needed to meet govt revenue target -official
* Mining sector 2015 revenue target raised by 25 pct over
2014
By Wilda Asmarini
JAKARTA, Dec 12 Indonesia has raised its coal
output targets for 2014 and 2015, the mining ministry's coal
director said on Friday, to meet a targetted 25 percent increase
in non-tax revenue from the mining sector amid plummetting
global coal prices.
Indonesia, one of the world's biggest exporters of thermal
coal, ships about $2 billion worth of coal a month.
Output is expected to be around 450 million tonnes in 2015,
compared with a previous target of 425 million tonnes, Bambang
Tjahjono Setiabudi, the director for coal at the Mining
Ministry, told Reuters.
Coal production this year is expected to reach 450 million
tonnes, he said, beating a previous target of 421 million
tonnes.
The higher production target was needed to meet a non-tax
revenue target for the mining sector of 50 trillion rupiah ($4
billion) next year, up 10 trillion rupiah from this year,
Tjahjono said.
"A decline in production should improve prices, but instead
producers want to keep increasing output," he said.
Gultom Guska, head of coal supervision and marketing at the
ministry, said it would be hard to achieve the revenue target
given the market trends.
Asian benchmark Newcastle coal prices have fallen nearly 30
percent this year to around $62 per tonne as of last week.
($1 = 12,448 rupiah)
