JAKARTA Feb 13 Indonesia's coal exports are expected to remain flat to last year at around 350 million tonnes in 2015 even as declining prices force smaller operators to close, the country's top coal industry association said on Friday.

"Exports should be around 350 million tonnes," Indonesian Coal Mining Association chairman Bob Kamandanu told Reuters, up from a previous estimate of 300 million tonnes.

Even though low prices will force a lot of smaller miners to close "the increase will be from the big players," Kamandanu said.

Production was expected to reach 450 million tonnes, he said, up from a previous estimate of 350 million-400 million tonnes.

Indonesia is the world's top exporter of thermal coal. Forecasts from the coal mining association usually differ from those provided by the government. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Tom Hogue)