* PLN to add 40,000 MW coal-fired power capacity by 2020

* Power plan to raise domestic coal use by more than half

* Indonesia's coal output to hit 391 mln tonnes this year

By Fergus Jensen

NUSA DUA, BALI, June 3 Indonesia's state energy utility PLN aims to raise its coal-based power generation capacity by 40,000 MW over the next seven years, a plan that may soak up some low-grade coal exports that could be hit by China's proposed import curbs on the mineral.

China, a top importer of Indonesian coal, is said to be drawing up plans to restrict imports of low-calorific value (CV), high-ash and high-sulphur content coal to curb air pollution and protect struggling domestic miners.

Indonesian energy and mineral resources minister Jero Wacik announced on Monday a new plan that will add an additional 5,000 MW of coal-fired power capacity to projects being undertaken by Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) to 2020.

The proposal adds to an existing 35,000 MW of coal-fired power projects in the pipeline, PLN coal director Helmi Najamuddin told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference on Monday.

The capacity addition is primarily intended to utilize Indonesia's low-rank coal and would absorb around 20 million tonnes a year, Najamuddin said. The plan would raise Indonesia's domestic coal consumption to about 100 million tonnes by 2018, up more than 50 percent from this year's projected coal use.

PLN has a current generating capacity of 46,000 MW, of which 21,500 is coal-fired. PLN, which accounts for 98 percent of Indonesia's domestic coal consumption, is projected to need about 64 million tonnes of coal in 2013.

Output of the mineral in Southeast Asia's biggest economy is expected to hit 391 million tonnes in 2013 compared with around 384 million tonnes last year, the government said on Monday.

'NEW CHALLENGE'

Indonesia overtook Australia as the world's top exporter of thermal coal in 2011 as a result of growing demand from China and India, in part because of the geographical advantage that allows it to ship the power-station fuel more cheaply than its competitor further south.

China, the world's top consumer and producer of the mineral, imported 55 million tonnes of low-grade coal in 2012, mostly from Indonesia. China's proposal to cut low-grade coal imports will hurt an Indonesian industry already suffering from plunging global coal prices.

"This is a new challenge," Bob Kamandanu, chairman of the Indonesian Coal Mining Association, told the conference, adding that PLN also had to speed up the development of power plants to meet ballooning domestic power demands.

India, another major importer, may also soon impose tighter regulations to improve the quality of coal supplies.

Wacik, however, dismissed the impact of the proposed curbs.

"If one country doesn't want to import, we'll look for another market. If exports decline, we can use it domestically," the minister said.

Benchmark Newcastle spot index linked coal was steady at $87.82 last week, down around 7 percent from the start of this year, after dropping by a third last year to lows of around $80 a tonne. (Writing by Muralikumar Anantharaman; Editing by Tom Hogue)