* PLN to add 40,000 MW coal-fired power capacity by 2020
* Power plan to raise domestic coal use by more than half
* Indonesia's coal output to hit 391 mln tonnes this year
By Fergus Jensen
NUSA DUA, BALI, June 3 Indonesia's state energy
utility PLN aims to raise its coal-based power generation
capacity by 40,000 MW over the next seven years, a plan that may
soak up some low-grade coal exports that could be hit by China's
proposed import curbs on the mineral.
China, a top importer of Indonesian coal, is said to be
drawing up plans to restrict imports of low-calorific value
(CV), high-ash and high-sulphur content coal to curb air
pollution and protect struggling domestic miners.
Indonesian energy and mineral resources minister Jero Wacik
announced on Monday a new plan that will add an additional 5,000
MW of coal-fired power capacity to projects being undertaken by
Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) to 2020.
The proposal adds to an existing 35,000 MW of coal-fired
power projects in the pipeline, PLN coal director Helmi
Najamuddin told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry
conference on Monday.
The capacity addition is primarily intended to utilize
Indonesia's low-rank coal and would absorb around 20 million
tonnes a year, Najamuddin said. The plan would raise Indonesia's
domestic coal consumption to about 100 million tonnes by 2018,
up more than 50 percent from this year's projected coal use.
PLN has a current generating capacity of 46,000 MW, of which
21,500 is coal-fired. PLN, which accounts for 98 percent of
Indonesia's domestic coal consumption, is projected to need
about 64 million tonnes of coal in 2013.
Output of the mineral in Southeast Asia's biggest economy is
expected to hit 391 million tonnes in 2013 compared with around
384 million tonnes last year, the government said on Monday.
'NEW CHALLENGE'
Indonesia overtook Australia as the world's top exporter of
thermal coal in 2011 as a result of growing demand from China
and India, in part because of the geographical advantage that
allows it to ship the power-station fuel more cheaply than its
competitor further south.
China, the world's top consumer and producer of the mineral,
imported 55 million tonnes of low-grade coal in 2012, mostly
from Indonesia. China's proposal to cut low-grade coal imports
will hurt an Indonesian industry already suffering from plunging
global coal prices.
"This is a new challenge," Bob Kamandanu, chairman of the
Indonesian Coal Mining Association, told the conference, adding
that PLN also had to speed up the development of power plants to
meet ballooning domestic power demands.
India, another major importer, may also soon impose tighter
regulations to improve the quality of coal supplies.
Wacik, however, dismissed the impact of the proposed curbs.
"If one country doesn't want to import, we'll look for
another market. If exports decline, we can use it domestically,"
the minister said.
Benchmark Newcastle spot index linked coal was
steady at $87.82 last week, down around 7 percent from the start
of this year, after dropping by a third last year to lows of
around $80 a tonne.
(Writing by Muralikumar Anantharaman; Editing by Tom Hogue)