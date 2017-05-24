By Fergus Jensen
| JAKARTA
JAKARTA May 24 Indonesia will miss coal
production targets as the government needs to lean on revenue
from the fuel to make up shortfalls from its take from oil and
gas output, ensuring the country keeps its top coal exporter
status, officials said.
Southeast Asia's largest economy will need to boost coal
shipments as revenues from the sector are critical for the
government. This will undermine planned coal production curbs
seen as crucial to Indonesia's policy of using the fuel as the
backbone of its electric power development plans.
Indonesia is targeting a 20 percent increase in non-tax
revenues from the mining sector, which includes coal, in 2017 to
32.48 trillion rupiah ($2.44 billion), up from 27.15 trillion
rupiah in 2016, to replace declining oil returns, according to
Agung Pribadi, director of coal business at the mining ministry.
This target will make it very difficult for the mining
ministry to limit output, he said.
"Oil (revenues) have declined, (so) the government needs
additional revenues and they also hope for an increase from
coal," Pribadi said on the sidelines of a conference last week.
Non-tax revenues from oil and gas roughly halved in 2016 to
44 trillion rupiah ($3.31 billion) from 78.2 trillion rupiah in
2015. That same year, mining revenues were 29.3 trillion rupiah.
The coal sector contributes about 80 percent of the mining
non-tax revenues.
Growth has slowed in resource-rich Indonesia as exports,
investment and citizen's purchasing power have all declined
following a plunge in commodity prices.
Indonesia's coal production is expected to climb 5 percent
in 2017 and 2018 from an estimated 440 million tonnes in 2016,
as miners ramp up output due to improved
prices.
Those gains are more than the targets of 413 million tonnes
for 2017 and 406 million tonnes for 2018 set by the National
Development Planning Agency. The agency has set a production cap
of 400 million tonnes from 2019 onward in an effort to secure
domestic supply.
Indonesia's coal consumption is expected to increase to 101
million tonnes this year from 90.6 million tonnes in 2016, and
the government is concerned that Southeast Asia's largest
economy could exhaust reserves unless output controls are
enforced.
Indonesia's ambitious 35 gigawatt power development program,
of which around 40 percent is now under construction, is
expected to roughly double the country's demand for coal used
for power by 2024 to 151 million tonnes from 73.2 million tonnes
in 2016, according to state power utility Perusahaan Listrik
Negara (PLN).
"Coal ... will be part of the backbone of (Indonesia's)
energy sovereignty," said Satry Nugraha, a staff expert to the
energy and natural resources minister, at the conference. "On
the other hand this country still needs non-tax revenue from the
coal industry."
Among other issues complicating efforts to curb coal output,
enforcing production and export controls on miners holding
permits from provincial governments is proving difficult,
Pribadi said.
"These businessmen have exploration permits, and at the same
time have rights to produce," said Pribadi. "Once I've completed
exploration and I want to increase production no one can stop
me, right?"
($1 = 13,300 rupiah)
(Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Additional reporting by Gayatri
Suroyo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)